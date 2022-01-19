Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Stephens

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 94.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Todd Staub acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,356 shares of company stock worth $4,550,887 in the last 90 days. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

