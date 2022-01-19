Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,510.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $298.40 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 87.51 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.67.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

