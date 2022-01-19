VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,516 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $13,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $75.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $78.43.

