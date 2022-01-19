Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the December 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311,118 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,001,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,001,000 after purchasing an additional 470,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,882,000 after purchasing an additional 511,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $90.40 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average of $94.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

