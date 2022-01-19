Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Position Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,191 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,218,000 after buying an additional 1,181,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,523,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,330,000 after acquiring an additional 606,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $54.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

