Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,256,000 after acquiring an additional 254,160 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,059,000 after acquiring an additional 339,779 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $147.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.27.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

