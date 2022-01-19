Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $201,000 Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $100.71 and a 52-week high of $136.95. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,865 shares of company stock valued at $20,109,602. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.