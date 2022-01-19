Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $45.00. The company traded as low as $37.07 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 2045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

