Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $45.00. The company traded as low as $37.07 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 2045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.
In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.