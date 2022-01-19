Veil (VEIL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $1.22 million and $673.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,885.05 or 0.99908732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00091440 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00021609 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.36 or 0.00306173 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.79 or 0.00402607 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00160841 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008569 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001692 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

