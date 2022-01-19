Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. Vera Bradley reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

VRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

VRA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 187,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,007. The firm has a market cap of $272.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

