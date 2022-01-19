Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,615 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Veritiv worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Veritiv by 889.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Veritiv by 14.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Veritiv by 20.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $97.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.23. Veritiv Co. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $158.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

