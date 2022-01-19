Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EVTL stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. Vertical Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

About Vertical Aerospace

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

