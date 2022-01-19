Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 226 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OFLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Omega Flex in the first quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Omega Flex during the third quarter worth $162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 16.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 16.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Omega Flex during the second quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Mark F. Albino sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $161,777.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark F. Albino sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $1,027,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,417 over the last ninety days. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OFLX opened at $137.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 0.38. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 50.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

