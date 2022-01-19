Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,811 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,021,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. MarketWise has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $16.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTW. Oppenheimer cut their target price on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

