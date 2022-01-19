Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,811 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
Separately, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,021,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. MarketWise has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $16.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23.
MarketWise Company Profile
Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW).
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.