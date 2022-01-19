Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 51,858 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,858 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 177.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after buying an additional 2,698,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2,675.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 875,998 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,802,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,681,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 568,891 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 458,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BW. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

