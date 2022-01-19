Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $322,000 Stock Position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 93.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,790 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of NVE worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in NVE by 142,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NVE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVE alerts:

NASDAQ NVEC opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $317.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.11. NVE Co. has a 12 month low of $62.33 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.59.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.82 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 54.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. NVE’s payout ratio is presently 135.59%.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.