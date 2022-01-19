Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $294,000 in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of BrightView by 127.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of BrightView by 77,554.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair cut BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.43. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.58 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

