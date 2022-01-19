Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TR opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.09 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

