Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Video Display Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIDE)

Video Display Corp. engages in the provision of and manufacture of video products, components, and systems for visual display and presentation of electronic information media. It also designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs technological display products and systems. It operates through the following divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, Broadcast and Control Center Products, and Other Computer Products.

