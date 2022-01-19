Viscount Systems (OTCMKTS:VSYS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Viscount Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSYS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Viscount Systems shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

About Viscount Systems (OTCMKTS:VSYS)

Viscount Systems, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing of physical access control and telephone entry products. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in designing, producing, and selling of intercom and door access control systems.

