Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Short Interest Update

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,830,400 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the December 15th total of 8,473,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,660.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VBIZF opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Viva Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.

Viva Biotech Company Profile

Viva Biotech Holdings, an investment holding company, provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company provides EFS, gene-to-protein and gene-to-structure, medicinal chemistry, in vitro pharmacology, membrane protein targeted drug discovery, and antibody discovery services, as well as Viva Engine, a platform for lead discovery.

