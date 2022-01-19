Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 180 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.46) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.52) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.25) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.14) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 155 ($2.11) to GBX 150 ($2.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.14) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 167.83 ($2.29).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 113.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.13. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.95).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is -18.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($47,482.60).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.