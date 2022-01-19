Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VOD shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,311.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.