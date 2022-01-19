Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €280.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €280.00 ($318.18) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($313.64) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €253.29 ($287.82).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 opened at €190.52 ($216.50) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €181.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €193.03. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €141.76 ($161.09) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($286.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.