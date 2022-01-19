Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VNNVF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Warburg Research raised Vonovia to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Vonovia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €61.00 ($69.32) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonovia has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average is $62.50.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

