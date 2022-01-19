Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €190.00 ($215.91) target price by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €161.09 ($183.06).

WCH traded down €2.05 ($2.33) on Wednesday, hitting €149.15 ($169.49). The company had a trading volume of 90,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a 52-week high of €174.75 ($198.58). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €146.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €144.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.41.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

