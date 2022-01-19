Waves Enterprise Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $346,358.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $10.24 million and approximately $346,358.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00064667 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.57 or 0.07447225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,884.83 or 1.00118490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007593 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.