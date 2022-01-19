Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down to $162.33

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $162.33, but opened at $158.33. Wayfair shares last traded at $161.71, with a volume of 13,199 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.62.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 200.04 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,160 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $403,682.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,083 shares of company stock worth $24,432,426. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Wayfair by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Wayfair by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Wayfair by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 900.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

