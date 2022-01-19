Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Stock Price Down 0%

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW)’s stock price fell 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $31.25. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36.

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans.

