Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 21.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

IGI opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $23.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

