Western Union (NYSE:WU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 862,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 5,899,042 shares.The stock last traded at $18.80 and had previously closed at $18.12.

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Western Union by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 17.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 563,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 42,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,342,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

