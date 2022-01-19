Whiteheart Hits Market Capitalization of $3.41 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $383.22 or 0.00909815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $49,857.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00057950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00065916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.74 or 0.07416165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,001.24 or 0.99716391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00066770 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.