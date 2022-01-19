William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,877,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690,649 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 6.08% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $32,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 107,009.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.13 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AERI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

