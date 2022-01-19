William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Colliers International Group worth $27,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 257,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 695,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after buying an additional 54,280 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $139.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.99 and a 1 year high of $150.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.64. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently -3.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial began coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

