William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,165 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $20,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $91.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.76. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

