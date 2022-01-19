William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 22,429 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,429 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.29% of Energy Recovery worth $24,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth $18,725,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 116.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after purchasing an additional 652,234 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth $8,023,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,428,000 after purchasing an additional 188,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 31.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 611,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 146,025 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $449,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $615,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

