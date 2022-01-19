William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,099,403 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 57,131.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,104,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099,403 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.79% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $31,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESRT. KeyCorp cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

