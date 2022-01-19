William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 48,992.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810,827 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.46% of Central Garden & Pet worth $34,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

CENTA opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

