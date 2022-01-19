William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,506 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ball worth $29,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 18.2% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.