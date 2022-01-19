Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Bank of America

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 89.6% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

