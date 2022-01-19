Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) to post sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.66 billion and the highest is $2.89 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.06. 38,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,574. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $199.78 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

