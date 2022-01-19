WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.23 and last traded at $51.23. Approximately 27,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 99,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9,425.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

