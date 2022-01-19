Wolff Financial Management LLC Buys New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,792 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Cisco Systems makes up 0.5% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 84,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $58.95. 800,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,647,971. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

