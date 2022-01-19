World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON stock opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $166.57.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.16.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $838,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,801 shares of company stock worth $2,198,461. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.