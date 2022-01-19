World Asset Management Inc Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $217.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.73.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

