World Asset Management Inc Has $382,000 Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 72,184.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,520,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,757 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $20,207,177,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 124.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,285,000 after acquiring an additional 139,633 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 837,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after acquiring an additional 136,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,786,000 after acquiring an additional 111,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.73.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.29. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $87.59.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.