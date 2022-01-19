World Asset Management Inc Sells 360 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Masco by 8,366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Masco by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Masco by 117,911.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 30,657 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,834,920 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

