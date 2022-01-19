Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $893,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $37,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,817 shares of company stock worth $472,620 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

