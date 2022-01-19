Wrapmanager Inc. Has $701,000 Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 107.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.28. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMSF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

