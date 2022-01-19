Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

